In Pakistan, the day before the election, the offices of two candidates were bombed, killing at least 24 people

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 64897 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116796 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121939 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163986 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164860 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266926 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176742 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166815 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148592 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237178 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 85155 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 62818 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98625 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 59975 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41222 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266926 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237178 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222536 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247994 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234195 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116796 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100126 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100581 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117108 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117769 views
Actual
In Pakistan, the day before the election, the offices of two candidates were bombed, killing at least 24 people

In Pakistan, the day before the election, the offices of two candidates were bombed, killing at least 24 people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43400 views

Two explosions have killed at least 24 people in Pakistan's Balochistan province on the eve of general elections.

At least 24 people were killed and more than 30 injured in two explosions targeting the offices of politicians running for election in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dunya News.

Details

The terrorist attack was carried out in Killa Abdullah district near the election office of JuI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wasay when people gathered in the building for a meeting. Mr. Wasay was not present at the meeting. Officials reported that the death toll was 12 and the injured were eight. However, the number of victims could rise.

Earlier in the day, another 12 people were killed and 25 injured in an explosion at the election office of a candidate in the city of Pishin, also in Balochistan. The terrorists attacked the office of independent candidate Asfandyar Yar Khan Kakar, who is a former member of the Balochistan Assembly and a provincial minister.

Deadliest terrorist attack: suicide bomber kills at least 22 officers in Pakistan12.12.23, 13:07 • 27633 views

Shortly after the deadly explosion, law enforcement and security officials, as well as representatives of the administration, arrived at the scene and began rescue efforts with the help of local residents. Law enforcement agencies are conducting a preliminary investigation, and there have been reports that the bomb in Pishin was planted in a bicycle parked outside the building.

Reacting to the news of the terrorist attack in Peshin, acting Minister of Information Murtaza Solangi said that no casualties could keep the people of Pakistan from participating in the democratic process.

This is not the first time we have faced security challenges. The people of Pakistan have been fighting this war for more than a decade

- Solangi said.

He added that a total of 666 people died during the 2018 elections.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken note of the terrorist attacks and is awaiting a report from the Chief Secretary of Balochistan and the Chief of Police, ordering them to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Context

On February 8, Pakistan will hold the twelfth general elections to the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) and provincial legislatures, namely to the parliaments of the four main provinces of Pakistan.

Police station attacked in Pakistan: at least 10 killed05.02.24, 15:05 • 20536 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
pakistanPakistan

Contact us about advertising