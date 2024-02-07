In Pakistan, the day before the election, the offices of two candidates were bombed, killing at least 24 people

At least 24 people were killed and more than 30 injured in two explosions targeting the offices of politicians running for election in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dunya News.

Details

The terrorist attack was carried out in Killa Abdullah district near the election office of JuI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wasay when people gathered in the building for a meeting. Mr. Wasay was not present at the meeting. Officials reported that the death toll was 12 and the injured were eight. However, the number of victims could rise.

Earlier in the day, another 12 people were killed and 25 injured in an explosion at the election office of a candidate in the city of Pishin, also in Balochistan. The terrorists attacked the office of independent candidate Asfandyar Yar Khan Kakar, who is a former member of the Balochistan Assembly and a provincial minister.

Shortly after the deadly explosion, law enforcement and security officials, as well as representatives of the administration, arrived at the scene and began rescue efforts with the help of local residents. Law enforcement agencies are conducting a preliminary investigation, and there have been reports that the bomb in Pishin was planted in a bicycle parked outside the building.

Reacting to the news of the terrorist attack in Peshin, acting Minister of Information Murtaza Solangi said that no casualties could keep the people of Pakistan from participating in the democratic process.

This is not the first time we have faced security challenges. The people of Pakistan have been fighting this war for more than a decade - Solangi said.

He added that a total of 666 people died during the 2018 elections.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken note of the terrorist attacks and is awaiting a report from the Chief Secretary of Balochistan and the Chief of Police, ordering them to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Context

On February 8, Pakistan will hold the twelfth general elections to the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) and provincial legislatures, namely to the parliaments of the four main provinces of Pakistan.

