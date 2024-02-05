Police station attacked in Pakistan: at least 10 killed

At least 10 policemen were killed and six others wounded in a pre-dawn militant attack on a police station in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, amid escalating violence ahead of this week's elections, police said, UNN reports citing Reuters.

At about 3 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT Sunday), militants attacked a police station with sniper fire and then entered the building, police said in Pakistan's Draban district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"After entering the building, the terrorists used hand grenades, causing more casualties among the police," said Malik Anis ul Hasan, deputy police chief of Draban.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack and whether it was election-related.

A candidate for the National Assembly was shot dead on Wednesday in another location in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. On the same day, another political leader was shot dead at his party's campaign headquarters in Balochistan province.

On Tuesday, a bomb explosion after an election rally in Balochistan killed four people. "The Islamic State claimed responsibility for it.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence in attacks by Islamist militants, especially against security forces, since 2022, when the ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban and the government was broken.