Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Police station attacked in Pakistan: at least 10 killed

Police station attacked in Pakistan: at least 10 killed

Militants attacked a police station in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 10 police officers and wounding six others ahead of this week's elections.

At least 10 policemen were killed and six others wounded in a pre-dawn militant attack on a police station in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, amid escalating violence ahead of this week's elections, police said, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

At about 3 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT Sunday), militants attacked a police station with sniper fire and then entered the building, police said in Pakistan's Draban district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"After entering the building, the terrorists used hand grenades, causing more casualties among the police," said Malik Anis ul Hasan, deputy police chief of Draban.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack and whether it was election-related.

A candidate for the National Assembly was shot dead on Wednesday in another location in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. On the same day, another political leader was shot dead at his party's campaign headquarters in Balochistan province.

On Tuesday, a bomb explosion after an election rally in Balochistan killed four people. "The Islamic State claimed responsibility for it.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence in attacks by Islamist militants, especially against security forces, since 2022, when the ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban and the government was broken.

Julia Shramko

