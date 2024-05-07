In one day, the russians lost: 1160 personnel, 25 tanks, 37 artillery systems
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, russians lost 1,160 people, bringing their total combat losses since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022 to 476,460, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Over the past day, the russians lost 1160 personnel.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/07/24:
- Personnel: 476460 (+1160).
- Tanks: 7405 (+25).
- Armored combat vehicles: 14227 (+14).
- Artillery systems: 12287 (+37).
- RSVP: 1057.
- Air defense systems: 792 (+1).
- Airplanes: 349.
- Helicopters: 325.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 9717 (+34).
- Cruise missiles: 2149 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 26.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 16509 (+32).
- Special equipment: 2017 (+9).
The data is being updated.
russia launched 2 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, and 101 salvo attacks over the day07.05.24, 07:20 • 34311 views