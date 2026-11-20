On November 20, four people were injured in Odesa Oblast as a result of strong winds and falling trees. In Odesa, 41 fallen trees were recorded, and municipal services are dealing with the aftermath of the bad weather. This was reported by Odesa Oblast Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper and the Odesa City Council, UNN writes.

Strong wind gusts persist in Odesa Oblast. According to weather forecasters, wind speeds may reach 19–24 m/s, and along the coast — up to 25–28 m/s - Kiper reported.

Four people were injured as a result of falling trees. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Residents and visitors to the oblast are urged to remain vigilant and, if possible, limit the time they spend outdoors. They are also advised not to walk under trees, to stay away from advertising structures, power lines, and other potentially dangerous areas.

Also, according to reports from the Odesa City Council, 41 fallen trees were recorded in Odesa as a result of strong, gusty winds. Municipal services are currently working at the sites and dealing with emergency situations.

A cold spell is approaching Ukraine: rain, sleet, and icy conditions