In Lutsk, a girl started shooting, one of the bullets hit a trolleybus

In Lutsk, a young girl started shooting, one of the bullets hit a trolleybus at a public transport stop, law enforcement officers have already registered proceedings. This was reported by the Municipal Guard of the Lutsk City Council, according to UNN.

In Lutsk, on Teatralna Square, a young girl set up a kind of "shooting range", chaotically shooting around. - the message says.

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As reported by the Municipal Guard, as a result, one of the bullets hit a trolleybus that was boarding and disembarking passengers at a public transport stop. The impact damaged the vehicle's window.

There were no casualties - passengers and the driver were not injured. The most important thing is that she did not injure passers-by, because it was quite crowded at that time. - the message says.

Law enforcement officers have already reacted to the incident, proceedings have been registered on this fact, and investigative actions are underway.

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