Man opened fire with an explosion in the middle of a street in Odesa, he was detained - police

In Odesa, a man opened fire and caused an explosion on the street; he was detained, the National Police reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Police detained an armed man in Odesa - the police reported.

As stated, the police received a report today about a man on Arkhitektorska Street with objects resembling weapons.

"According to preliminary information, he has a grenade and a firearm in his hands. He fired several shots into the air, and an explosion also occurred. Preliminarily, there are no casualties," the police noted.

Patrol police, KORD special forces, and a special purpose police battalion, as well as other emergency services, are working at the scene.

"The suspect has been detained," the police stated.

The area of the incident, as reported, has been cordoned off, and law enforcement officers are ensuring public safety. The police urge people not to approach the scene.

Two proceedings have been opened in the case of the shooting of patrol officers and the death of the attacker in Odesa, law enforcement officers are in serious condition