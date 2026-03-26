Two proceedings have been opened in the case of the shooting of patrol officers and the death of the attacker in Odesa, law enforcement officers are in serious condition

Two criminal proceedings have been opened in the case of the shooting of patrol police officers in Odesa and the subsequent death of the attacker during his arrest; two patrol officers sustained gunshot wounds and are in extremely serious condition, the National Police reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the attack, two patrol officers sustained gunshot wounds. The condition of the law enforcement officers is extremely serious," the police noted.

As the police emphasized, "medics are providing the necessary assistance, carrying out all possible and impossible measures to save the lives of the victims."

In Odesa, a man opened fire on police officers during a document check; a special operation has been announced

According to the specified fact, as noted, "two criminal proceedings have been initiated": by the police under Article 348 (Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and by the SBI under Article 365 (Abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Gunman who shot at patrol officers in Odesa died during detention - police

Addition

Yesterday, March 25, in Odesa, patrol officers on duty stopped a VAZ car for violating traffic rules of Ukraine. During a document check, it was established that the driver had not updated his military registration data and was wanted for draft evasion. Suddenly, the man opened fire on the patrol officers with an automatic rifle and fled the scene.

"A special police operation was launched to apprehend the perpetrator. Within a few hours, his location in an unfinished building was established. The suspect did not make contact with the negotiator and opened fire on KORD special forces officers from the third floor of the building. In response, law enforcement officers returned fire. The use of force was forced to stop the threat to the lives of law enforcement officers. The perpetrator died during detention," said Ivan Zhuk, head of the National Police Department in Odesa Oblast.