In Odesa, a man opened fire on police officers during a document check; a special operation has been announced

In Odesa, a car driver opened fire on patrol officers, two law enforcement officers were wounded. As reported by the Patrol Police, a special police operation has been launched to apprehend the man, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the incident occurred during a document check of the driver. He suddenly opened fire on the police.

As a result of the shooting, two patrol officers sustained gunshot wounds. They are currently receiving necessary medical assistance.

A special police operation has been launched to apprehend the man. It is known that he is wanted for evading mobilization. An investigative and operational group and other relevant services are working at the scene. - the report says.

In Kyiv, a Mazda driver hit a police car and fled; he was stopped by gunfire, according to patrol officers