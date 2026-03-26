Gunman who shot at patrol officers in Odesa died during detention - police

During a special operation involving KORD, the shooter who fired at patrol officers in Odesa died during his apprehension, the National Police reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The man who shot at patrol officers in Odesa died during his apprehension - reported the National Police.

According to the police, "he did not make contact with the negotiator and during the special operation used weapons against KORD unit fighters. The use of force was forced - to stop the threat to the lives of law enforcement officers."

As indicated by the police, the 45-year-old Odesa resident was wanted for violating military registration rules. "During a document check, he started shooting at police officers with an automatic rifle and fled in a car," the police reported.

A special police operation was launched in the region to apprehend the shooter. Within a few hours, police located the suspect: he was hiding in an unfinished building.

"During negotiations, the man from the third floor started shooting at police officers, in response, KORD fighters also opened fire. The suspect died," the police noted.

Currently, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene, and the State Bureau of Investigation and the prosecutor's office have been notified of the incident.

In Odesa, a man opened fire on police officers during a document check; a special operation has been announced