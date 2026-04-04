Shooting in the center of Ternopil at night due to a conflict between two groups

A night shooting occurred in the center of Ternopil due to a conflict between two companies, police are establishing the circumstances, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The police received a report on Friday, April 3, around 11:30 p.m., that shots were heard in the city center, on Shevchenko Street.

Law enforcement officers established that the shots were fired from a Fort-17 traumatic pistol.

According to preliminary data, the conflict arose between two companies and escalated into a fight. During the dispute, a 32-year-old Ternopil resident pulled out a pistol and fired several shots into the air, and during the scuffle, one shot in the direction of a 21-year-old local resident. - reported the police.

As a result of the incident, it is noted, "the victim received minor injuries." Medics who arrived at the scene provided him with medical assistance without hospitalization.

The police seized the pistol from the offender. As it turned out, the man had a permit for the weapon.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident. The issue of entering information on this fact into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being resolved.

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