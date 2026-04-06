In Kyiv, former park director suspected of writing off an attraction worth over UAH 1 million

The former CEO of the municipal enterprise "Central Park of Culture and Recreation of Kyiv" has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of property on an especially large scale. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the official groundlessly wrote off the "Labyrinth" attraction, worth over UAH 1 million, from the balance sheet.

It was planned to transfer it to another park, but they refused to accept the object and did not sign the relevant documents. Despite this, the attraction was still written off.

"As a result of such actions, the territorial community of Kyiv suffered material damage on an especially large scale," the prosecutor's office noted.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office demands through court to restore the 1897 architectural monument on Yaroslaviv Val in Kyiv