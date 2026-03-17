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In Kyiv, a woman and her daughter found themselves on an ice floe in the middle of Obolon Bay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2756 views

In Obolon, a mother and daughter were carried 200 meters from the shore on an ice floe. Rescuers on a hovercraft removed the victims from the ice; medical assistance was not needed.

In Kyiv, a woman and her daughter found themselves on an ice floe in the middle of Obolon Bay

In Kyiv, a woman and a child found themselves on an ice floe in Obolon Bay. Rescuers reached the victims, who were 200 meters from the shore, on an airboat, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Today, Kyiv rescuers received a report that people were on the ice in Obolon Bay, on Pryrichna Street, and needed help.  

It turned out that while walking near the water, the girl ran out onto the ice. Her mother rushed to get the child off the ice, but the ice floe broke off and the family was trapped, drifting towards the center of the bay. With the help of an airboat, rescuers reached the victims, who were 200 meters from the shore, and brought them to the shore. Fortunately, they did not need medical attention.

- the report says.

Two men on a quad bike fell through the ice on the Dnipro River25.02.26, 16:04 • 3988 views

Rescuers also warned Kyiv residents and city residents not to go out on reservoirs during the thaw.

Remind children of safety rules near lakes, ponds and rivers, and in case of an emergency, immediately call 101 or 112! 

- summarized the State Emergency Service.

Antonina Tumanova

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