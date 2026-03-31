In Kyiv, members of a Russian agent network were detained, which was preparing contract killings of military personnel and volunteers.

An FSB agent network that was preparing contract killings of military personnel and volunteers has been exposed in Kyiv, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In the capital, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, an agent network of the Russian military intelligence, which planned the assassinations of commanders of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and prominent public figures, was exposed and its activities terminated. The participants were detained immediately before the crime was committed. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

As stated by the National Police, law enforcement officers prevented a series of contract killings of a public figure and representatives of law enforcement agencies, organized by Russian agents.

According to the prosecutor's office, "the coordination was carried out by a regular employee of the Russian GRU - he determined the targets, distributed roles, and supervised the preparation."

"The coordination of activities was carried out by a curator from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who specializes in conducting reconnaissance and sabotage operations on the territory of Ukraine. He turned out to be a 39-year-old employee of the 4th department of the special purpose center "Kubinka" of the special operations forces of the enemy special service with the call sign "Meteor"", - the police said.

"Four people were involved in the execution: the head of a security firm, a law enforcement officer, a former convict, and a woman who provided transportation," the prosecutor's office noted.

According to the National Police, on the curator's orders, the suspects "identified potential victims among prominent public figures or representatives of the command of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including the Main Intelligence Directorate, the National Guard, and volunteer territorial community formations."

"The group operated according to a clear plan: one perpetrator was to commit the murders, others were responsible for transport, logistics, and cover. Another participant received data from closed databases and transferred it to Russian representatives," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, for movement, the suspects "used cars with flashing lights under the guise of security to freely leave the crime scene." "Weapons and ammunition were taken from caches in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. They also prepared murders using explosives, which they planned to plant under cars," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

The group was detained on the eve of preparing for the assassination of the commander of one of the volunteer formations in Kyiv - reported the prosecutor's office.

During the searches, as stated, weapons, telephones, SIM cards, and other evidence were seized.

"They have been notified of suspicion of high treason, attempted premeditated murder committed by a group of persons by order, as well as unauthorized actions with information. The actions of the organizers, who are on the territory of the Russian Federation, have been additionally qualified as attempted sabotage," the Prosecutor General's Office stated.

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