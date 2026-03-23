Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Security Service of Ukraine today eliminated a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and also prevented assassination attempts prepared by the Russians. The Head of State announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, there was a report from the Security Service of Ukraine – Major General Khmara. First and foremost, about our long-range activity against Russian oil wallets. I am grateful to the soldiers for their accuracy. Russia's war should not receive additional resources from the geopolitical situation and such crisis oil prices. The SBU also, as always, has good frontline results in destroying the occupier. - Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that work against enemy agent networks is constantly ongoing.

In particular, today there was a report on the elimination of such Russian influence networks that operated through religious communities. Major General Oleksandr Poklad was present at the report: in particular, crimes on the territory of our state were prevented – the Russians were preparing assassination attempts. There were corresponding arrests. We cannot publicly disclose the details now, but I am grateful to the SBU for this protection of our people. - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Poklad, would be engaged in cleansing the SBU of those who serve not Ukraine, but other interests.