In Khmelnytskyi, the vice-rector of the military academy was detained for forcing subordinates to build him a house

In Khmelnytskyi, the vice-rector of the national military academy was detained, suspected of using his official position for personal gain. This is reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Employees of the SBI, based on the materials of the Internal Security Department of the State Border Guard Service, detained the vice-rector of the national military academy, who forced his subordinates to build a private house on his own land plot. - reports the SBI.

According to information, since the beginning of 2024, the official has systematically involved academy employees in construction on his site instead of performing their official duties and military service. In particular, at least five such people were identified. In addition, information on the use of cadets' labor is being checked.

On May 6, 2025, SBI employees conducted searches at the suspect's place of residence and in the premises of the educational institution. A large amount of property with inventory numbers of the academy was found on the construction site - in particular, beds, air conditioners, heaters, souvenirs, as well as building materials (tiles, laminate) purchased at the expense of the state budget. The exact amount of damage caused to the state is being established. - the statement reads.

The official was detained and notified of suspicion under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on abuse of power by a military official and appropriation of military property, as well as seizure of it by abuse of office, committed under martial law.

He was taken into custody with the right to bail in the amount of 450 thousand hryvnias and removed from office.

Also, the sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

