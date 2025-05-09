In Khmelnytskyi, the vice-rector of the military academy was detained for forcing subordinates to build him a house

$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7492 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14781 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 23904 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16605 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48113 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41503 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36415 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45919 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69158 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99144 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 23904 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16739 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 48113 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 127035 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147370 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17142 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26841 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141161 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154191 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89359 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

In Khmelnytskyi, the vice-rector of the military academy was detained for forcing subordinates to build him a house

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

In Khmelnytskyi, the vice-rector of the military academy was detained for forcing subordinates to build his private house. He systematically involved employees in the construction instead of their official duties.

In Khmelnytskyi, the vice-rector of the military academy was detained for forcing subordinates to build him a house

In Khmelnytskyi, the vice-rector of the national military academy was detained, suspected of using his official position for personal gain. This is reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Employees of the SBI, based on the materials of the Internal Security Department of the State Border Guard Service, detained the vice-rector of the national military academy, who forced his subordinates to build a private house on his own land plot.

- reports the SBI.

According to information, since the beginning of 2024, the official has systematically involved academy employees in construction on his site instead of performing their official duties and military service. In particular, at least five such people were identified. In addition, information on the use of cadets' labor is being checked.

On May 6, 2025, SBI employees conducted searches at the suspect's place of residence and in the premises of the educational institution. A large amount of property with inventory numbers of the academy was found on the construction site - in particular, beds, air conditioners, heaters, souvenirs, as well as building materials (tiles, laminate) purchased at the expense of the state budget. The exact amount of damage caused to the state is being established.

- the statement reads.

The official was detained and notified of suspicion under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on abuse of power by a military official and appropriation of military property, as well as seizure of it by abuse of office, committed under martial law.

He was taken into custody with the right to bail in the amount of 450 thousand hryvnias and removed from office.

Also, the sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

Instead of the front, he sent soldiers to do repairs in an apartment: the SBI detained a commander of a military unit in the Odesa region30.04.25, 11:23 • 9928 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
