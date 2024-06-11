ukenru
In June, Kiev plans to hold a Ukrainian-Polish Forum for the restoration of Ukraine

In June, Kiev plans to hold a Ukrainian-Polish Forum for the restoration of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19465 views

In June, the third Ukrainian-Polish forum dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine, infrastructure and attracting financial assistance is planned to be held in Kiev, which will be attended by more than 80 Polish participants.

In June, the third Ukrainian-Polish forum for the restoration of Ukraine is planned to be held in Kiev. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of land integration. 

Details 

The third forum of restoration of Ukraine and study visits of Polish investors to Ukrainian specialized organizations and enterprises are planned for June.

Now more than 80 people from the Polish side have registered, who plan to attend this forum in Kiev.     

The forum is scheduled to discuss such topics as systemic measurements of European integration, the restoration of Ukraine, the restoration of infrastructure and the involvement of financial instruments to start reconstruction. 

Cabinet of Ministers to allocate over UAH 7 billion to rebuild Ukrainian energy system - Shmyhal10.05.24, 15:14 • 20378 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

