Cabinet of Ministers to allocate over UAH 7 billion to rebuild Ukrainian energy system - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 7.1 billion to rebuild Ukraine's power grid. These funds will be used to purchase equipment to restore the high-voltage network. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We are making a decision to allocate UAH 7 billion 168 million to rebuild our power system. These funds will be used to purchase equipment to restore the high-voltage grid and to better synchronize the power systems of Ukraine and the EU. We are grateful to the World Bank Group, which provided grants for the implementation of this project - Shmyhal said.

He added that the situation in the energy sector is currently one of the most difficult.

The grid and generation facilities are being repaired 24/7. However, in April we had to import electricity by one third more than in March. Ukrenergo constantly engages the help of our neighbors. I once again call for electricity saving, especially in the evening - Shmyhal added.

Recall

Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of NPC Ukrenergo, said that the current situation in the power system is not the most difficult, but that new challenges related to power shortages due to damage should be expected in the summer.