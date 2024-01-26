In Denmark, 25 thousand turkeys will be destroyed due to an outbreak of bird flu

In Denmark, 25,000 turkeys will be killed on a farm due to an outbreak of bird flu. This was reported by DR, according to UNN.

In Denmark, following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza on a farm with 25,000 turkeys, the entire livestock is to be destroyed. The relevant service decided to evacuate and destroy the birds due to the outbreak.

This case was the first detection of H5N1 avian influenza in Denmark in 2024. In order to prevent the further spread of the virus, a sanitary surveillance zone will be established around the farm.

Avian influenza, although very rarely transmitted to humans, has a high mortality rate among birds. In recent years, this virus has become a serious problem for poultry and livestock production in various European countries.

Last December, a state of emergency was declared in the Moldovan capital due to an outbreak of bird flu, and citizens were advised to keep poultry away from water bodies after 65 dead swans were found.