What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
In Denmark, 25 thousand turkeys will be destroyed due to an outbreak of bird flu

In Denmark, 25 thousand turkeys will be destroyed due to an outbreak of bird flu

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26232 views

An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza on a farm in Denmark has led to a decision to destroy 25,000 turkeys to prevent further spread. This is the first detection of the disease in Denmark in 2024.

In Denmark, 25,000 turkeys will be killed on a farm due to an outbreak of bird flu. This was reported by DR, according to UNN.

Details

In Denmark, following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza on a farm with 25,000 turkeys, the entire livestock is to be destroyed. The relevant service decided to evacuate and destroy the birds due to the outbreak.

This case was the first detection of H5N1 avian influenza in Denmark in 2024. In order to prevent the further spread of the virus, a sanitary surveillance zone will be established around the farm.

Avian influenza, although very rarely transmitted to humans, has a high mortality rate among birds. In recent years, this virus has become a serious problem for poultry and livestock production in various European countries.

Recall

Last December, a state of emergency was declared in the Moldovan capital due to an outbreak of bird flu, and citizens were advised to keep poultry away from water bodies after 65 dead swans were found.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

