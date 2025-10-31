In Crimea, occupiers dismantle decommissioned vehicles due to equipment shortages - ATESH

Russian military personnel in Sevastopol have begun to massively dismantle decommissioned vehicles. This is being done to restore damaged equipment. Such moments indicate serious problems of the occupiers with components. This was reported by agents of the "ATESH" movement, writes UNN.

Details

According to the movement's participants, thanks to the work of "ATESH" agents on the ground and "Cyber ATESH" specialists, it was confirmed that the occupiers are actively taking decommissioned military vehicles and dual-purpose vehicles from the storage facility in the Gagarin district of the city (coordinates: 44.5234455, 33.4891989).

According to the partisans, analysis of satellite images showed that since the beginning of April 2025, dozens of decommissioned trucks, including fire trucks based on ZIL-131, have been towed from the warehouse.

These vehicles are transported to car repair bases, where they are used as "donors" for repairing equipment damaged on the battlefield. This is direct evidence of serious problems with components for the Russian Armed Forces' vehicles in the southern direction. - the message says.

All collected information about the repair base has already been handed over by the partisans to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for operational measures.

