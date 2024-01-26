ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Stone roof of historic church in Connecticut suddenly collapsed: surveillance video

Stone roof of historic church in Connecticut suddenly collapsed: surveillance video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33259 views

The stone tower of a historic church in New London, Connecticut, suddenly collapsed. No one was injured, and authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

A church tower collapsed in New London, Connecticut, on Thursday. Emergency crews are investigating the incident, and officials have already reported that no one was seriously injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

On Thursday afternoon, the roof and one of the spires of the First Congregational Church on Union Street in New London, Connecticut, USA, suddenly collapsed. As you can see from the videos and photos published, a large part of the church's former tall stone tower has disappeared.

I was talking to my wife, and then suddenly I hear this crash... I just looked to my left and saw the church as a whole, and then I just saw the whole building just falling, collapsing 

 ," said witness Lester Harris.

Several agencies have arrived at the scene to help with the investigation, including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), which is checking to see if there is any contamination in the air from the collapse.

Image

Connecticut State Police, the city's search and rescue service, public works crews, and others also responded.

One person was inside the church at the time, but he was able to get out safely and was not injured. Authorities said they had no information that anyone else was inside at the time of the collapse, and state rescuers were using dogs to check the rubble.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. In a statement, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he was "in contact with state police and emergency management officials regarding the collapse of the church.

There had been no previous indication from the municipality or the city that anything was wrong with the building. The church was built in 1810, and the addition was added in 1975, according to property documents.

Image

Currently, the city and the parish promise to rebuild the church, CBS News reports.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

