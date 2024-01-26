The United States is worried about a possible "deadly action" by the DPRK

The United States is worried that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may carry out some kind of "deadly action" against South Korea in the coming months. This was reported by the New York Times, citing unnamed American officials, UNN reports .

Details

According to the publication's interlocutors, Kim Jong-un's recent tougher rhetoric is part of a series of provocations and should be taken seriously.

Although U.S. officials see no immediate risk of a full-scale war on the Korean Peninsula, Kim could, for example, launch artillery strikes against South Korean positions, as he did in 2010. Then, soldiers from both sides, as well as civilians in the South, were killed, but both sides soon ceased fire.

Addendum

Kim's more aggressive stance became apparent after a series of cruise missile launches, new weapons tests, and his rejection of the idea of peaceful reunification with South Korea.

In addition, according to US officials, Kim Jong-un is "inspired" by deepening cooperation with Russia.

At the same time, U.S. agencies have not yet seen any signs that the DPRK is preparing for a major war, in particular because of the decision to transfer artillery ammunition and ballistic missiles to Russia.

Recall

North Korea on Wednesday, January 24, fired several cruise missiles toward the sea off its western coast, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

