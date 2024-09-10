ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

UAV attack in Cherkasy region: there are hits and casualties

UAV attack in Cherkasy region: there are hits and casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30822 views

On the night of September 10, air defense destroyed 14 enemy UAVs over Cherkasy region. A hit was recorded, an infrastructure facility was damaged, and two people were injured in Cherkasy.

In the sky over Cherkasy region on the night of September 10, air defense forces destroyed 14 enemy UAVs, but there were some hits. Two casualties were reported. In particular, an infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, UNN reports.

A difficult night for our Cherkasy region. With numerous enemy attacks. Most of them were repelled by our defenders. According to preliminary information, a total of 14 enemy UAVs were destroyed. However, there were several hits, as well as consequences due to falling debris

- wrote Taburets on Telegram.

According to him, in particular, two people were injured in the regional center. Several houses and private businesses were also damaged. In addition, dry vegetation caught fire.

At the same time, an infrastructure facility was damaged in the Uman region. And in Cherkasy region, forest litter caught fire due to falling debris. The fire has also been extinguished, the RMA head added.

38 “Shaheds” shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with Iskander and an X-31P missiles10.09.24, 08:40 • 30123 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

