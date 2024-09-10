UAV attack in Cherkasy region: there are hits and casualties

In the sky over Cherkasy region on the night of September 10, air defense forces destroyed 14 enemy UAVs, but there were some hits. Two casualties were reported. In particular, an infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, UNN reports.

A difficult night for our Cherkasy region. With numerous enemy attacks. Most of them were repelled by our defenders. According to preliminary information, a total of 14 enemy UAVs were destroyed. However, there were several hits, as well as consequences due to falling debris - wrote Taburets on Telegram.

According to him, in particular, two people were injured in the regional center. Several houses and private businesses were also damaged. In addition, dry vegetation caught fire.

At the same time, an infrastructure facility was damaged in the Uman region. And in Cherkasy region, forest litter caught fire due to falling debris. The fire has also been extinguished, the RMA head added.

