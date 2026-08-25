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Imports of passenger cars into Ukraine declined by 17%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

In January–July 2026, Ukraine imported passenger cars worth $2.624 billion — 17% less than last year. More than 70% of the cars were used.

Imports of passenger cars into Ukraine declined by 17%

In January–July 2026, Ukraine imported passenger cars worth $2.624 billion. This is 17% less than during the same period last year. Ukravtoprom reports this, as cited by UNN.

Passenger car imports to Ukraine fell by 17%. According to data from the State Customs Service of Ukraine, passenger cars worth $2.624 billion were imported into Ukraine in January–July 2026. This is 17% less than during the same period last year, the post says.

In the first seven months of 2026, passenger cars accounted for 4.5% of the total volume of goods imports. During the same period last year, their share was 6.9%. 

The decline in imports was largely caused by the cancellation of VAT benefits for electric vehicles at the beginning of the year. More than 70% of imported passenger cars are used 

— the post says.

The largest supplier countries of passenger cars in January–July were the United States, Germany, and Japan. Cars worth $508.3 million were imported into Ukraine from the United States. Germany ranked second, with $416.2 million, while cars worth $371.2 million were imported from Japan. 

We remind you

Since the beginning of the year, more than 169,000 passenger cars have been imported into Ukraine, 70% of them used. Petrol cars are the most popular, while hybrids are the most expensive. 

Alla Kiosak

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