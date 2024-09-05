IMF plans to resume cooperation with Russia. Ukraine calls for further isolation of the aggressor state

Ukraine is concerned about reports that the International Monetary Fund plans to resume cooperation with Russia and send a mission to Moscow. Moreover, Kyiv calls on the financial institution to further isolate the aggressor state. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that it would be absurd for the main financial institution of the United Nations to legitimize the Russian regime, which has actually destroyed the very foundations of the UN Charter by launching the largest war of aggression in Europe since World War II and committing horrific atrocities against the Ukrainian people.

We call on the IMF not to resume any cooperation with Russia and to remain committed to the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter. We call on all key stakeholders, member countries and IMF management to further isolate the aggressor state and not to resume the dialogue while Russia is killing civilians, children, and destroying not only Ukraine but also international rules and principles in general - the statement said.

Previously

The International Monetary Fund will send a mission to Moscow this fall, Alexei Mozhin, IMF executive director for Russia, told Reuters. The last one was sent to Russia in 2019, before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.