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Kyiv • UNN

 • 2442 views

In Antarctica, a humpback whale put on an hour-long show for the participants of the 30th expedition. The animal performed over fifty jumps of various types in a row.

Humpback whale put on a "farewell show" for Ukrainian polar explorers - made over 50 jumps

A humpback whale put on a "farewell show" for the participants of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition. During the encounter with the scientists, it made over 50 consecutive jumps, UNN reports, citing the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

Details

The NANC reminded that the 30th UAE team is completing its work at "Vernadsky," so its participants are making final trips to the ocean to complete their tasks.

For the 30th anniversary of the "Akademik Vernadsky" station: scientists showed archival footage of the first expedition18.01.26, 08:49 • 8118 views

That day, the polar explorers, men and women, set off in two boats south of Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian station is located. One crew worked between the Berthelot island group and Darboux Island. It was there that they managed to meet a group of humpback whales and take a biopsy. Returning, the team saw two more humpbacks. Biologists were preparing to conduct research when suddenly one of the giants began to jump and couldn't stop.

Throughout the wintering, we were lucky to constantly observe cetaceans — humpbacks, fin whales, orcas. But we will definitely remember this encounter for the rest of our lives! The whale made over fifty consecutive jumps — none of us had ever seen anything like it.

— says Zoya Shvydka, a biologist of the 30th UAE.

According to her, the humpback managed to show different types of jumps: full jumps, when the animal flips around its axis in the air; partial jumps, when the whale jumps out with only part of its body (in the photo, this is where its belly is visible), and sideways jumps.

Everything continued for about an hour, during which we took both photos and drone videos. Perhaps the "show" would have lasted longer, but we had to return to the station. Moreover, in addition to "watching the performance," we also performed direct work — we photographed the whale's tail for its verification in the world database.

— notes Zoya Shvydka.

A rare king penguin was spotted near the Vernadsky station in Antarctica15.02.26, 17:15 • 6929 views

Antonina Tumanova

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