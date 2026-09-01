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How eating habits affect energy levels throughout the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

How eating habits affect energy levels throughout the day.

How eating habits affect energy levels throughout the day
It happens that a few hours after breakfast, drowsiness, irritability and a desire to eat something sweet appear. Often this is due not only to lack of sleep, but also to the way the diet is structured. If fluctuations in well-being are repeated, the doctor may advise checking glycated hemoglobin. This indicator reflects the average blood glucose level over the previous few months and helps to assess carbohydrate metabolism in a broader perspective.

Why your energy can suddenly drop after eating

The most noticeable effects on well-being come not from individual foods, but from the regularity and composition of your diet. If a meal consists mainly of fast carbohydrates—sweet pastries, desserts, sugary drinks, or large amounts of white bread—glucose levels may rise quickly and then fall. For some people, this is accompanied by fatigue, hunger, and difficulty concentrating. At the same time, completely eliminating carbohydrates is not a universal solution. Fiber, protein, and fats are important for more stable satiety. That is why porridge with an egg, natural yogurt with nuts, or whole-grain bread with vegetables usually help maintain satiety better than a candy bar or a bun eaten on the go.

What habits help prevent sharp fluctuations

There is no need to create a perfect menu for every day. It is much more helpful to gradually change recurring habits:

  • not skipping main meals if this leads to intense hunger and overeating afterward;
    • adding vegetables, legumes, grains, or other sources of fiber to meals;
      • combining carbohydrates with protein-rich foods;
        • relying less on sweets as a quick way to “recharge”;
          • drinking enough water throughout the day;
            • paying attention to portion sizes and your own feeling of satiety.

              Is diet always the cause of fatigue

              No. Daytime sleepiness may be related to sleep deprivation, stress, anemia, thyroid disorders, infections, the use of certain medications, and other conditions. That is why a single symptom cannot determine the cause. If weakness persists for several weeks, severe thirst, frequent urination, unexplained changes in weight, or declining work performance appear, it is worth consulting a family doctor. They will assess your symptoms and risk factors and, if necessary, order examinations.

              What is important to remember

              Energy levels throughout the day depend on many factors: sleep, physical activity, stress, and nutrition. A balanced diet does not guarantee the same well-being every day, but it helps avoid extremes—prolonged fasting, overeating, and an excess of sugary foods. If fatigue becomes persistent, it is better not to mask it with coffee or energy drinks, but to determine the cause together with a doctor.

              Lilia Podolyak

              Business News