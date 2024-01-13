Houthis mistakenly attack a tanker carrying Russian oil

Houthis mistakenly attacked a tanker carrying Russian oil during a missile attack on Friday off the coast of Yemen. This was reported by the British maritime security company Ambrey, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization (UKMTO) said it had received a report of a missile launch 90 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden.

"The captain reported the missile landing in the water at a distance of 400-500 meters, followed by three small vessels," the UKMTO advisory note says, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

It is noted that this was the second tanker that was mistakenly attacked by the Houthis when it was transporting Russian oil.

Addendum

On the night of January 12, the US and UK armed forces carried out strikes against numerous Houthi targets in Yemen. This is in response to repeated drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which the Houthis believe are in retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The strikes came after the UN Security Council on Wednesday approved a resolution calling on the Houthis to "cease their brazen" attacks on the commercially important waterway.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the joint strikes were aimed at degrading the capabilities of the Houthiswho have endangered sailors and threatened global trade.