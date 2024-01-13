ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Houthis mistakenly attack a tanker carrying Russian oil

Houthis mistakenly attack a tanker carrying Russian oil

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Houthis mistakenly attack a tanker carrying Russian oil off the coast of Yemen; no casualties are reported.

Houthis mistakenly attacked a tanker carrying Russian oil during a missile attack on Friday off the coast of Yemen. This was reported by the British maritime security company Ambrey, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization (UKMTO) said it had received a report of a missile launch 90 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden.

"The captain reported the missile landing in the water at a distance of 400-500 meters, followed by three small vessels," the UKMTO advisory note says, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

It is noted that this was the second tanker that was mistakenly attacked by the Houthis when it was transporting Russian oil.

Addendum

On the night of January 12, the US and UK armed forces carried out strikes against numerous Houthi targets in Yemen. This is in response to repeated drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which the Houthis believe are in retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The strikes came after the UN Security Council on Wednesday approved a resolution calling on the Houthis to "cease their brazen" attacks on the commercially important waterway.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the joint strikes were aimed at degrading the capabilities of the Houthiswho have endangered sailors and threatened global trade.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

