Harvard names Putin's likely successor: who is it

Harvard names Putin's likely successor: who is it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20786 views

The Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University suggests that if Vladimir Putin decides to choose a successor, his aide Alexei Dyumin is likely to be the best candidate.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to choose a successor, the best candidate is likely to be his aide Alexei Dyumin, according to the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University. This was reported by UNN with reference to BILD. 

Details 

Recently, 71-year-old Vladimir Putin appointed 50-year-old Colonel General Alexei Dyumin, governor of the Tula region, as his aide. Previously, he worked in the FSO and guarded Putin. In 2014, he distinguished himself during the annexation of Crimea, and then received the post of deputy defense minister and the title of hero of the Russian Federation. He regularly played hockey with Putin, and in 2016 he said that as a bodyguard he saved the head of state from a bear in the mountains.

Image

As BILD notes, "In Russian expert circles, he has been considered a possible heir to the dictator's throne for many years." After his appointment as an aide, many in Russia started talking about him as a successor again. 

The newspaper writes that he is popular among the military and propagandists, including the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevhen Pryhodzhyn. 

The Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University agrees with this assessment.

"If Putin decides to choose a successor, Alexei Dyumin ... is likely to be the best candidate," US experts say.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
bildBild
krymCrimea

