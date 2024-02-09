HACC to start consideration of ex-MP Derkach's treason case on February 14

The HACCU has scheduled for consideration the case against MP of the III-IX convocations Andriy Derkach, accused of treason and illegal enrichment. The hearing is scheduled for February 14, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reports, UNN.

On January 9, 2024, based on the results of the preparatory hearing, the HACCJ panel of judges scheduled for consideration on the merits the case against the MP of the III-IX convocations, who received at least 567 thousand dollars from law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the Russian Federation in 2019-2022. dollars from the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the Russian Federation for subversive activities against Ukraine, in particular for discrediting Ukraine in the international arena, deteriorating diplomatic relations with the United States of America, and complicating Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 111, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement said.

It is noted that the court hearing will begin on February 14 at 12 o'clock.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is about former MP Andriy Derkach.

Recall

In September 2022, Andrii Derkach was notified of being suspected of treason and illicit enrichment. He was also put on the wanted list.