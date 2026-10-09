Spain and Greece refuse to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine whose service life is nearing its end - media

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Greece and Spain possess stocks of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems whose expiration dates are approaching. These missiles could be transferred to Ukraine, but the countries have so far refused, reports UNN, citing The Telegraph.

The publication notes that Greece and Spain— two NATO countries—have some of the largest stocks of such missiles in Europe, while Kyiv is persistently asking for additional means of protection against Russia's plans to carry out the most severe long-range mass strikes of the war.

Ukrainian officials have disclosed information about intercepted Russian plans for a new campaign aimed at destroying the country's energy system, with the goal of plunging cities into darkness and testing the population's resilience during the winter period.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on allies to provide more interceptor missiles for the American Patriot systems currently in Ukraine—the most effective systems for shooting down enemy warheads.

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Kyiv fears that Russian forces could use a thousand missiles, drones, and aerial bombs against electrical substations, hydroelectric and thermal power plants, as well as the infrastructure of Ukraine's three operating nuclear power plants.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs between 300 and 360 Patriot interceptor missiles to withstand Russia's winter campaign.

Given the urgent need to provide Ukraine with the necessary means, efforts have focused on encouraging Greece and Spain to transfer part of their stocks.

NATO and EU representatives have tried to persuade Greece and Spain to transfer Patriot PAC-2 interceptor missiles to Ukraine whose expiration dates are approaching.

Greece is believed to have at least 200 Patriot PAC-2 missiles, whose service life—calculated at 23 years—will soon expire.

The exact number of missiles in Spain's reserve is unknown, although last month the country's foreign minister announced that Madrid would transfer five interceptors to Kyiv.

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Participants in the talks are reluctant to name the two countries publicly, fearing that this could damage relations with them.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas raised the issue during talks in Ireland last month, stating: "We know that some countries have interceptor missiles whose expiration dates will soon pass. So it would be very good if they were transferred to Ukraine."

As a diplomatic source told The Telegraph, the approach chosen is to ask Greece and Spain: "How can we help you make this decision?"

"It would be logical if at least those interceptor missiles whose expiration dates are approaching were sent to Ukraine," the interlocutor added.

Interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, like other missiles, have a specified storage life during which the manufacturer guarantees their effectiveness.

Fabian Hoffmann, a missile-weapons expert from the University of Oslo, said: "The manufacturer guarantees that the missile will function properly for a certain period of time. After this period ends, the missiles must undergo recertification.

During recertification, components whose expiration dates have passed—such as batteries or rocket engines—are replaced, and the operability of the remaining systems is also checked.

Of course, missiles may function even after their expiration date, but if they fail, the manufacturer bears no responsibility for this."

Ukraine receives 95% of its Patriot missiles through a NATO-led initiative that involves using European funds to directly purchase these interceptors from the United States.

However, the war with Iran has caused a global shortage that even Washington is finding difficult to overcome.

According to some estimates, the United States and its allies used at least 800 Patriot interceptor missiles in the first days of the conflict that erupted in February.

At the time, senior Ukrainian officials said that Kyiv had received only 600 such missiles over four years.

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Earlier this year, the Ukrainian Air Force stopped publishing daily data on the number of intercepted ballistic missiles amid an increasingly acute shortage of ammunition.

Anonymous sources cited by The New York Times suggest that the U.S. stockpile of Patriot missiles may total fewer than 1,700 units.

This raised questions about the Pentagon's readiness to replenish Ukraine's supplies at a time when the United States itself is engaged in hostilities against Iran.

The Telegraph approached the defense ministries of Greece and Spain for comment.