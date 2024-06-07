Graduates of the construction College in Luhansk were issued "combat" subpoenas - RMA

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 72055 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139354 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144439 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238537 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171639 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163563 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147861 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205940 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 69200 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110019 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 52124 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105776 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 50394 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219384 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205944 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219213 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 7285 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15309 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105756 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110001 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158374 views
Graduates of the construction College in Luhansk were issued "combat" subpoenas - RMA

Graduates of the construction College in Luhansk were issued "combat" subpoenas - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25103 views

Graduates of the construction College from Luhansk were issued summonses when applying for military registration.

Graduates of the construction College from Luhansk were issued summonses when registering for military registration, five more mines in the "LPR" were handed over to an investor without bidding, bread was delivered to the liberated Makeyevka. This is reported by the Luhansk RMA, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Luhansk, graduates of the local construction College were gathered and taken together to the military enlistment office, as if to clarify their credentials. As a result, one day they conducted a medical examination and issued "combat" summonses.

It is also reported that the occupation administration handed over five more coal mining enterprises to the Russian investor. Again for a symbolic amount and in the absence of competitive bidding. Therefore, the reduction of staff and other problems are expected by the miners of the mines "Molodogvardeyskaya", "Krasny Partizan", named after Barakov, "Sukhodolskaya-Vostochnaya", "Kharkiv".

Addition

According to the head of the Luhansk region, the enemy regularly attacks logistics routes, complicating transport links with the liberated settlements.

However, we still manage to bring Bread, Food and other goods there. The local population has constant support. So, yesterday a week's supply of bread was brought to Makeyevka. This village suffered from mortar attacks during the day. The Russians hit neighboring Nevsky Prospekt with rocket and barrel artillery and mortars. The enemy also fired at Kuzemovka and Stelmakhovka. Near the latter, he launched a missile strike,

Artem Lysogor informed.

The Russians attacked near Myasozharovka, Nevsky, Serebryansky forest and Belogorovka.According to preliminary information, in the Limansky direction, the enemy lost 55 people killed and wounded during the day. Ukrainian defenders damaged one vehicle and armored vehicles each.

Recall

The Luhansk region is on the verge of starvation, as the occupiers continue to export hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to Russian regions, despite significant losses of the wheat crop due to the drought.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

