Graduates of the construction College from Luhansk were issued summonses when registering for military registration, five more mines in the "LPR" were handed over to an investor without bidding, bread was delivered to the liberated Makeyevka. This is reported by the Luhansk RMA, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Luhansk, graduates of the local construction College were gathered and taken together to the military enlistment office, as if to clarify their credentials. As a result, one day they conducted a medical examination and issued "combat" summonses.

It is also reported that the occupation administration handed over five more coal mining enterprises to the Russian investor. Again for a symbolic amount and in the absence of competitive bidding. Therefore, the reduction of staff and other problems are expected by the miners of the mines "Molodogvardeyskaya", "Krasny Partizan", named after Barakov, "Sukhodolskaya-Vostochnaya", "Kharkiv".

Addition

According to the head of the Luhansk region, the enemy regularly attacks logistics routes, complicating transport links with the liberated settlements.

However, we still manage to bring Bread, Food and other goods there. The local population has constant support. So, yesterday a week's supply of bread was brought to Makeyevka. This village suffered from mortar attacks during the day. The Russians hit neighboring Nevsky Prospekt with rocket and barrel artillery and mortars. The enemy also fired at Kuzemovka and Stelmakhovka. Near the latter, he launched a missile strike, Artem Lysogor informed.

The Russians attacked near Myasozharovka, Nevsky, Serebryansky forest and Belogorovka.According to preliminary information, in the Limansky direction, the enemy lost 55 people killed and wounded during the day. Ukrainian defenders damaged one vehicle and armored vehicles each.

Recall

The Luhansk region is on the verge of starvation, as the occupiers continue to export hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to Russian regions, despite significant losses of the wheat crop due to the drought.