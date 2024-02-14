Government reorganizes two scientific institutes
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the merger of the Institute of Physical Optics with Ivan Franko National University of Lviv and the Research Institute of Ukrainian Studies with Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv to optimize scientific institutions.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has issued a decree to reorganize two scientific institutions. The O.G. Vloch Institute of Physical Optics is to merge its scientific capabilities with the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. Also, the Research Institute of Ukrainian Studies is to merge with the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ministry of Education, such decisions were made with a purpose:
- optimization of the network of scientific institutions and higher education institutions,
- improvement of management,
- Strengthening human resources, research base,
- opportunities for additional attraction of competitive and extra-budgetary funding for research activities of research institutions.
At the same time, this will allow universities to strengthen the research component in the educational process
Addendum Addendum
It is emphasized that the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine adheres to the following main priorities in implementing the merger process:
- maximizing the preservation and development of the scientific potential of the institutes, with support for the further creation of relevant separate research structural units of universities (without the right of legal entity) in accordance with the procedure established by law,
- preserving their existing funding, human resources, material and technical base, and expanding the areas of further research.