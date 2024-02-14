Government reorganizes two scientific institutes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has issued a decree to reorganize two scientific institutions. The O.G. Vloch Institute of Physical Optics is to merge its scientific capabilities with the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. Also, the Research Institute of Ukrainian Studies is to merge with the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Education, such decisions were made with a purpose:

optimization of the network of scientific institutions and higher education institutions,

improvement of management,

Strengthening human resources, research base,

opportunities for additional attraction of competitive and extra-budgetary funding for research activities of research institutions.

At the same time, this will allow universities to strengthen the research component in the educational process the statement said.

Addendum Addendum

It is emphasized that the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine adheres to the following main priorities in implementing the merger process: