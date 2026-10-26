In Germany, investigators are checking whether Russian intelligence services are using the Turkish-Kurdish group "Daltons," known as the "Generation Z mafia," for acts of sabotage. This is reported by WELT, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that hundreds of young members of this group flaunt weapons on social media, while two people detained on suspicion of setting fire to a Starlink facility in Poland are considered members of this network. Sources from European intelligence services told the publication that they see signs that Russia is increasingly involving professional criminal networks in acts of sabotage.

An unprecedented number of shootings have occurred in Berlin. Many of the attacks are carried out by a Turkish-Kurdish group that glorifies itself on TikTok. Investigators are now following leads indicating cooperation between the criminals and the Russian regime - the article says.

It is noted that one of the incidents was the arson attack on a Starlink facility in Wola-Krobowska, Poland, approximately 50 km from Warsaw, which occurred on September 23. The criminals doused a distribution cabinet with a flammable substance and set it on fire. The flames engulfed the power supply and generator.

And on October 12, two Turkish citizens—38-year-old Ümit E. and 34-year-old Müslüm Ta.—were detained in Nürtingen under European warrants. They had been under surveillance for several days. Law enforcement officers believe that they belong to the "Daltons" network.

Previously

According to The Wall Street Journal, a Kremlin representative, after an attempted act of sabotage at Leipzig Airport was exposed, warned the German government that Russia does not intend to stop attacks on European territory. According to U.S. intelligence, Vladimir Putin personally ordered an intensification of the sabotage campaign against NATO countries.

Germany criticized US attempts to bring Russia back onto the global stage