German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil criticized Washington’s attempts to restore Russia’s standing on the global stage. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

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"I am following with great concern what is happening with this opening," Klingbeil said in Bangkok on Thursday.

"Pretending that Russia is returning as a normal member of the G20 and is sitting down at the negotiating table again — that will not happen with me or with other Europeans," he said.

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he was working with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to release diesel fuel from the country onto global markets, lifting longstanding sanctions in what was reportedly an attempt to lower fuel prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

"As Germany and as Europeans, we firmly stand on Ukraine’s side," Klingbeil, who is also Germany’s finance minister, told reporters.

"Negotiations always make sense, but let me be clear: these negotiations must not come at the expense of Ukrainians and must not take place over the heads of Ukrainians or over the head of President Zelenskyy," he stressed.

Klingbeil spoke after a meeting of the G20 finance chiefs. This year, the organization is chaired by the United States, although Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not attend Thailand.

According to Klingbeil, Russia’s finance minister was present at the meeting in Bangkok, but there was no conversation between them.

"I can already see that attempts are now being made by the Americans — as we saw clearly in Asheville — and by other countries to return Russia to the international arena," he said, referring to the recent G20 meeting in North Carolina, United States.

Klingbeil acknowledged that it is "right to hold discussions at these forums and speak frankly — that is exactly what I did in Asheville, where I clearly criticized Russia’s position."

"Russia started this brutal war, which violates international law," he said. "Russia must stop this war, and we will make that clear in any situation."

Trump brought Russia back to the G20 meeting, but Europe is opposed – Politico