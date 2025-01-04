Georgian company Wissol cuts actor Andro Chichinadze from its advertising: what does this have to do with anti-government rallies

The Georgian fuel company Wissol has cut out footage of actor Andro Chichinadze, who is being tried for rioting at anti-government rallies, from its commercial. This is reported by Formula TV channel, UNN reports.

Chichinadze has disappeared from the TV version of the loyalty program ad. The original version of the video is still available on Wissol's Facebook page.

Wissol owns 150 gas stations in Georgia as part of the eponymous business group, one of the largest in the country. Wissol Group is run by businessman Soso Pkhakadze, who is close to the government.

Opposition media suggested that Chichinadze was cut from the ad because of his civic position. But Wissol denies any connection "with the current political situation." The company says that according to the contract, it had the right to use the footage featuring the actor until the end of 2024.

"The company simply complied with the terms of the contract. The widespread information that the withdrawal of personnel with him is somehow related to the current political situation is completely absurd, an outright lie and disinformation. Our company will be happy to continue working with actor Andro Chichinadze in the future," Wissol said in a commentary to journalists.

According to Novosti Georgia, 28-year-old Andro Chichinadze was detained in the evening of December 5 in his apartment in Tbilisi. He is accused of "leading, participating in and publicly calling for violent actions" during pro-European protests at the Georgian parliament. The actor faces 4 to 6 years in prison.

