General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 95, the hottest spots are in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors

The number of combat engagements on the frontline increased to 95. The situation was the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops 12 times. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

“As of today, the number of combat engagements has increased to 95. The situation is most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. The defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in the defense,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, today the occupier intensified the use of aviation in the border areas of Sumy region. At present, there are 7 known air strikes with the use of 16 guided aerial bombs. In particular, the enemy attacked the areas of Yampil, Bereza, Bachevsk, Kniazhychi, Kindrativka, Pervomaiske and the city of Sumy.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried eleven times to storm our positions near Synkivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova and Cherneshchyna. In total, there have been nine combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, and three are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siverskyi sector, but is receiving a worthy rebuff from Ukrainian defenders. Thus, near Verkhnekamianske and Hryhorivka, the occupants tried to push our units five times, two assaults are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried to drive our units from their positions five times. The enemy's attacks were repelled near Andriivka and Klishchiyivka, and three assaults took place near Mayske, one of which is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 12 times with the support of attack and bomber aircraft. A firefight is currently underway near Nelipivka.

The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk sector . Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. So far, the enemy has made 23 assaults on Ukrainian positions. Fighting continues in six locations.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our units 19 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Ukrayinka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, two enemy assaults towards Vodiane were repelled, and another battle is underway.

In the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants tried to advance twice, but were fiercely rebuffed. The enemy also used aircraft in Lobkove.

“The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and stabilize the situation,” the General Staff summarized.

