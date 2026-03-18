General Staff confirms strike on aircraft repair plant and Il-76 hangars in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the facilities of the 123rd aircraft repair plant in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, as well as a hangar for servicing Il-76 and L-410 aircraft, UNN reports.

As part of reducing the capabilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor, on March 17, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the facilities of the 123rd aircraft repair plant in the city of Staraya Russa (Novgorod region, Russian Federation). - the report says.

The General Staff reported that the enterprise specializes in the full cycle of repair and modernization of military transport aircraft and their components. The plant has its own runway, which allows it to receive heavy aircraft directly on the territory of the enterprise.

According to available information, a hangar for servicing Il-76 and L-410 aircraft was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified. - added the General Staff.

Recall

The Defense Forces struck an aircraft factory in the Ulyanovsk region, damaging a climatic shelter and aircraft. The enterprise produces Il-76MD-90A and services Ruslans.