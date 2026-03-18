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General Staff confirms damage to aircraft factory near Ulyanovsk and Russian aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1876 views

The Defense Forces struck an aircraft factory in the Ulyanovsk region, damaging a climate-controlled shelter and aircraft. The enterprise produces Il-76MD-90A and services Ruslans.

General Staff confirms damage to aircraft factory near Ulyanovsk and Russian aircraft
illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Aviastar aircraft manufacturing plant in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation, UNN writes.

As part of reducing the capabilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor, on March 16, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the Aviastar aircraft manufacturing plant in the area of Ulyanovsk (Ulyanovsk region, Russian Federation).

- reported the General Staff.

The enterprise, as indicated, is part of the United Aircraft Corporation (a Rostec structure) and provides for the production of Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, Il-78M-90A tanker aircraft, as well as the maintenance of An-124 Ruslan heavy transport aircraft.

According to preliminary information, the climatic shelter and aircraft parking areas were hit. Some aircraft on the enterprise's territory sustained damage of varying degrees.

- stated the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to strike important strategic objects involved in supporting the Russian army until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

GUR confirmed the destruction of the newest Valdai radar and two enemy landing craft in Crimea18.03.26, 12:39 • 3402 views

Julia Shramko

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