General Staff: 83 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71065 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103956 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167753 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138235 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143371 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139134 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182536 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173052 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100535 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110213 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112323 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50698 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57323 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167753 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182536 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173052 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200430 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189338 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142016 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142051 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146754 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138165 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155041 views
Actual
General Staff: 83 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 83 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16937 views

According to the General Staff, 83 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy launched 27 attacks.

As of now, the number of combat engagements on the frontline has increased to 83. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

"Today, the border villages of Khotyn and Korshachyna in Sumy region were hit by missile attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation (the occupiers probably used S-300 missiles). At the same time, enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions affected communities in Sopych, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, Uhroids, Brusky, Tymofiivka, Iskryskivka and Bilopillia.

In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with the use of anti-aircraft gunships in the areas of Malushyne, Riky, Yastrubyne, Sosnivka, Kindrativka, Pavlivka, Nova Sloboda and the city of Sumy," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk. At the same time, residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv were hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Andriivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Petropavlivka with sixteen UAVs.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Torske and Novosadove. Ten battles ended, five more are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled nine attacks by Russian proxies near Mynkivka, Kalynivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing. The occupiers' aviation struck Andriivka with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor attempted to penetrate our defense seven times in the vicinity of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is actively using aviation.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka, Krasny Yar, Marynivka and Mykolaivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 13 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy army attacked 12 times in the direction of Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Dalne and Kostiantynivka. Nine of the occupiers' attempts to advance have already been repelled.

In the Vremivsk sector, four hostile attacks continue in the direction of Pavlivka, Vodiane and Vuhledar.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, Russian invaders shelled Belohorie with NARS.

According to the General Staff, the operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to destroy Ukrainian villages and towns. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have launched six strikes with nine anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory. 

General Staff: 143 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors24.09.24, 08:39 • 17485 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising