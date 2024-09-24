General Staff: 83 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

As of now, the number of combat engagements on the frontline has increased to 83. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

"Today, the border villages of Khotyn and Korshachyna in Sumy region were hit by missile attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation (the occupiers probably used S-300 missiles). At the same time, enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions affected communities in Sopych, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, Uhroids, Brusky, Tymofiivka, Iskryskivka and Bilopillia.

In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with the use of anti-aircraft gunships in the areas of Malushyne, Riky, Yastrubyne, Sosnivka, Kindrativka, Pavlivka, Nova Sloboda and the city of Sumy," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk. At the same time, residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv were hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Andriivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Petropavlivka with sixteen UAVs.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Torske and Novosadove. Ten battles ended, five more are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled nine attacks by Russian proxies near Mynkivka, Kalynivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing. The occupiers' aviation struck Andriivka with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor attempted to penetrate our defense seven times in the vicinity of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is actively using aviation.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka, Krasny Yar, Marynivka and Mykolaivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 13 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy army attacked 12 times in the direction of Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Dalne and Kostiantynivka. Nine of the occupiers' attempts to advance have already been repelled.

In the Vremivsk sector, four hostile attacks continue in the direction of Pavlivka, Vodiane and Vuhledar.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, Russian invaders shelled Belohorie with NARS.

According to the General Staff, the operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to destroy Ukrainian villages and towns. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have launched six strikes with nine anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.

General Staff: 143 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors