“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102296 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102810 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110801 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104525 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138048 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113501 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117027 views

General Staff: 55 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 55 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26312 views

Over the last day, 55 combat engagements took place, 33 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy actively attacked Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of 15 settlements, nine battles are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline is 55. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

"The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Stepok, Fotovizh, Pokrovka, Velyka Pysarivka, Vintorivka in Sumy region were under enemy fire. Hremyach, Slavhorod and Seredyna Buda came under air strikes," the General Staff reported.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions, but launched an air strike with NARs at Vovchansky Khutory.

Four assault actions of the invaders were stopped by our defenders near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova and Nova Kruhlyakivka in the Kupyansk sector. Glushkivka came under an air strike.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the vicinity of Kopanky, Terny and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, there have been four combat engagements in this area, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy aviation also struck Nadiia with NARs.

In the Siverskyi sector, the occupants tried to advance in the direction of Ivano-Daryivka and were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka, the fighting is ongoing. Stupochki was hit by the invaders' air strikes.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions five times in the area of Toretsk, three engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes on Druzhba and Kostyantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our positions 33 times today in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne, Dachne. Nine clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, one enemy assault was stopped, the invaders are trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostyantynopil.

In the Orikhivske direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions once in the direction of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, near Kozatsky Island, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once today without success.

The invaders attacked our defenders twice in the Kursk direction, in addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 17 drones on Russian territory.

The General Staff summarized that there were no major changes in the situation in other areas.

General Staff: almost half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector21.01.25, 08:39 • 37689 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

