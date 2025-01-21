General Staff: 55 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline is 55. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

"The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Stepok, Fotovizh, Pokrovka, Velyka Pysarivka, Vintorivka in Sumy region were under enemy fire. Hremyach, Slavhorod and Seredyna Buda came under air strikes," the General Staff reported.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions, but launched an air strike with NARs at Vovchansky Khutory.

Four assault actions of the invaders were stopped by our defenders near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova and Nova Kruhlyakivka in the Kupyansk sector. Glushkivka came under an air strike.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the vicinity of Kopanky, Terny and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, there have been four combat engagements in this area, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy aviation also struck Nadiia with NARs.

In the Siverskyi sector, the occupants tried to advance in the direction of Ivano-Daryivka and were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka, the fighting is ongoing. Stupochki was hit by the invaders' air strikes.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions five times in the area of Toretsk, three engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes on Druzhba and Kostyantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our positions 33 times today in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne, Dachne. Nine clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, one enemy assault was stopped, the invaders are trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostyantynopil.

In the Orikhivske direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions once in the direction of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, near Kozatsky Island, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once today without success.

The invaders attacked our defenders twice in the Kursk direction, in addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 17 drones on Russian territory.

The General Staff summarized that there were no major changes in the situation in other areas.

General Staff: almost half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector