Gas pipeline damaged in Kherson due to enemy shelling

In Kherson, a section of the gas pipeline was damaged as a result of occupant shelling, experts are studying the extent of the damage. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"As a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces, a section of the gas pipeline in the Dniprovsky district of the city was damaged. As a result, a part of the city below Chornovil Square was temporarily left without gas supply," said Mrochko.

According to him, experts are studying the extent of damage. The high intensity of enemy shelling prevents them from starting emergency repair work promptly.

"We will start repairing the damage to the gas networks as soon as the security situation allows," he summarized.

