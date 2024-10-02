Russian troops attack a car with a drone in Kherson: two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on a car. Two men, aged 28 and 24, sustained explosive injuries and contusions and are in hospital.
In Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a car, two men received explosive injuries and contusions and are in hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Russian troops attacked a car with a UAV in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Two men, aged 28 and 24, were injured when explosives were dropped on the vehicle. They sustained explosive injuries and contusions
Currently, the men are reportedly in hospital.
Russian army continues to attack Kherson region: a man is killed, a woman is wounded02.10.24, 15:12 • 14039 views