Russian troops attack a car with a drone in Kherson: two wounded

In Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a car, two men received explosive injuries and contusions and are in hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Russian troops attacked a car with a UAV in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Two men, aged 28 and 24, were injured when explosives were dropped on the vehicle. They sustained explosive injuries and contusions - RMA said.

Currently, the men are reportedly in hospital.

