G7 to call on China to stop helping Russia's war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 19388 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132824 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168157 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161971 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146840 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101508 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48206 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57107 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82379 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214307 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214833 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82379 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101820 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156300 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159033 views
Actual
G7 to call on China to stop helping Russia's war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

G7 to call on China to stop helping Russia's war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24654 views

G7 to call on China to stop helping Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a draft statement.

Group of Seven leaders will call on China to stop enabling and sustaining Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's allies accuse Beijing of providing Russia with technology and components - either existing in weapons or needed to build them - helping Moscow circumvent wave after wave of G7 trade restrictions on many of these goods. "Banned materials often get to Russia through third countries such as China and Turkey or networks of intermediaries," the publication points out.

"China’s ongoing support for Russia’s defense industrial base has significant and broad-based security implications," the draft statement reads, which may still change before the leaders agree on it at the summit in Italy, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

A representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the draft, saying that China did not create the Ukrainian crisis and is not a party to the conflict.

"The G7 should take pragmatic responsibility to promote the easing of the situation and create conditions to solve the political crisis, rather than making groundless accusation towards a non-party to the conflict," the representative said in a statement to Bloomberg.

As part of efforts to counter sanctions circumvention, the Group of Seven countries and the EU are expected to impose new restrictions in the coming days, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Measures under discussion include adding more companies to the sanctions list, targeting banks in third countries that facilitate trade, requiring companies to step up checks on their subsidiaries and subcontractors abroad, and expanding restrictions on Western-branded goods that still enter Russia.

"The G-7 will also call on Beijing to push Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and support a just peace," report says.

Trade tensions between the G7 countries and China will be reflected in a broader statement. The leaders are expected to state that China's policies "create global spillovers, market distortions, and harmful overcapacity in a number of sectors," according to the draft.

"The G7 will reaffirm their efforts to reduce their critical dependence on China, while also confirming that they have no intention of breaking off relations.

"We are not trying to harm China or thwart its economic development, indeed a growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest," the draft says.

The discussion comes amid rising trade tensions between the West and China, as the EU is set to confirm this week that it will impose tariffs on electric vehicles starting in July, and Beijing is expected to retaliate.

According to the draft, as another step toward China, the G7 intends to launch a mechanism to more effectively monitor non-market practices to improve information sharing and lay the groundwork for future cooperation on this issue.

The G7 officials are also still working to finalize details on how to use the profits generated by frozen sovereign Russians assets, which they hope will be one of the summit’s main outcomes.

Biden adviser sees 'significant progress' in G7 on Russian assets for Ukraine, hopes for common vision by the time leaders meet6/13/24, 2:08 PM • 30842 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising