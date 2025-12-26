Former head of SBU in Kharkiv region detained, new suspicion announced - SBI

The former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast was detained while attempting to be released on bail and was served with a new suspicion notice, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated by the SBI, the suspect in treason paid over UAH 4.2 million, but law enforcement officers served him with a new suspicion notice - "for organizing the illegal seizure of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration building and attempting to remove the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in the first hours of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022."

"The actions of the former head of the SSU Department are qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 109, and Article 341 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It has been established that the former head of the SSU Department in Kharkiv Oblast, possessing information about the offensive operation of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and being convinced of its success, organized an attempt to seize state power, as well as to seize a building that ensures the activities of a state authority, with the aim of obstructing the normal operation of the institution," the post states.

If found guilty, he could face a sentence of five to ten years in prison with confiscation of property. The court is to determine a new pre-trial restraint for him. Procedural guidance in the proceedings is carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

In July 2023, the pre-trial investigation regarding Roman Dudin, the former head of the Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast, who is suspected of committing treason, was completed.