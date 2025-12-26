Former head of SBU in Kharkiv region detained, new suspicion announced - SBI

$41.930.22
06:47 AM • 2482 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 6092 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 18506 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 64793 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 65182 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 79696 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 39690 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 28610 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 21401 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 70102 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Popular news
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 10291 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 10072 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 5118 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 6460 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 6460 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 64793 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 70102 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 51504 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 86095 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 69932 views
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 15601 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 19493 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 20509 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 23363 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 29650 views
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The Times

Former head of SBU in Kharkiv region detained, new suspicion announced - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

The former head of the SBU department in Kharkiv region was detained after attempting to be released on bail, with a new suspicion announced. He is accused of organizing the seizure of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and attempting to remove the leadership at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Former head of SBU in Kharkiv region detained, new suspicion announced - SBI

The former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast was detained while attempting to be released on bail and was served with a new suspicion notice, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated by the SBI, the suspect in treason paid over UAH 4.2 million, but law enforcement officers served him with a new suspicion notice - "for organizing the illegal seizure of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration building and attempting to remove the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in the first hours of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022."

"The actions of the former head of the SSU Department are qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 109, and Article 341 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It has been established that the former head of the SSU Department in Kharkiv Oblast, possessing information about the offensive operation of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and being convinced of its success, organized an attempt to seize state power, as well as to seize a building that ensures the activities of a state authority, with the aim of obstructing the normal operation of the institution," the post states.

If found guilty, he could face a sentence of five to ten years in prison with confiscation of property. The court is to determine a new pre-trial restraint for him. Procedural guidance in the proceedings is carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

In July 2023, the pre-trial investigation regarding Roman Dudin, the former head of the Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast, who is suspected of committing treason, was completed.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine