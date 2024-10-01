Forced evacuation of children with parents from 90 settlements announced in Sumy region

On Monday, September 30, a decision of the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Siversk Operational and Tactical Group in Sumy Region announced the forced evacuation of children and their parents from 90 settlements. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy District Council.

The evacuation order applies to Bilopilska and Vorozhbianska urban territorial communities, Krasnopilska and Khotynska settlement territorial communities, Yunakivska, Miropilska and Mykolaivska rural territorial communities of Sumy district.

In particular, evacuation will be carried out:

in the Bilopil territorial community from the settlements of Ryzhivka, Atynske, Budky, Holyshivske, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Bessalivka, Neskuchne, Rohizne, Solianyky, Stari Vyrky, Obody, Digtyarne, Pavlivka, Melyachyha, Volfyno, Katerynivka, Kysla Dubyna, Shpil, Novoivanivka, Bilopillia, Sokhany, Novi Vyrky, Myrlyky, Gurynivka, Bublykove, Vasylivshchyna, Hyrine, Kandybyno, Morocha, Oleksenky, Stepanivka.



in the city of Divination.



in the Krasnopil territorial community from the settlements of Novodmitrivka, Ryasne, Petrushivka, Turya, Maryine, Prokhody, Miropilske, Pokrovka, Stepok, Popivka, Hrabovske, Vysoke, Mezenivka, Maiske, Slavgorod, Porozok, Verkhnia Pozhnia, Novooleksandrivka, Lisne, Zemliane, Uhroids, Naumivka, Mykhaylivka, Mykhailivske.



in Yunakivska territorial community from the settlements of Loknya, Basivka, Yunakivka, Sadky, Mohrytsia, Varachyne, Yablunivka, Korchakivka, Mala Korchakivka.



in the Myropilska territorial community from the settlements of Myropillya, Zapsil, Velyka Rybytsia, Hrunivka, Velykyi Prykil, Mala Rybytsia.



in the Khotyn territorial community from the settlements of Kindrativka, Kostiantynivka, Stepne, Pershche May, Oleksiivka, Volodymyrivka, Andriivka, Novomykolaivka, Bilovody, Vodolahy, Zhuravka, Veselivka, Khotyn, Pysarivka.



in the Mykolaivska rural territorial community from the settlements of Yastrubyne, Hrafske, Bondarivshyna, Dibrova.



The organization of the forced evacuation of children and their parents involves social services of local governments and state authorities, police, rescuers and the military. The Department of Civil Protection of the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Sumy District Military Administration will notify the population of the start of the evacuation - the decision of the Sumy District Council reads.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, warned that the number of settlements in the region will be increased for forced evacuation .