Forced evacuation of children with parents from 90 settlements announced in Sumy region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Forced evacuation of children with parents from 90 settlements announced in Sumy region

Forced evacuation of children with parents from 90 settlements announced in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14581 views

The forced evacuation of children and their parents from 90 settlements begins in Sumy region. The decision was made by the regional military administration and applies to 7 territorial communities of the Sumy district.

On Monday, September 30, a decision of the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Siversk Operational and Tactical Group in Sumy Region announced the forced evacuation of children and their parents from 90 settlements. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy District Council.

Details

The evacuation order applies to Bilopilska and Vorozhbianska urban territorial communities, Krasnopilska and Khotynska settlement territorial communities, Yunakivska, Miropilska and Mykolaivska rural territorial communities of Sumy district.

Russian army dropped 4 KABs in Sumy region: a woman was killed, two wounded01.10.24, 12:30 • 12670 views

In particular, evacuation will be carried out:

  • in the Bilopil territorial community from the settlements of Ryzhivka, Atynske, Budky, Holyshivske, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Bessalivka, Neskuchne, Rohizne, Solianyky, Stari Vyrky, Obody, Digtyarne, Pavlivka, Melyachyha, Volfyno, Katerynivka, Kysla Dubyna, Shpil, Novoivanivka, Bilopillia, Sokhany, Novi Vyrky, Myrlyky, Gurynivka, Bublykove, Vasylivshchyna, Hyrine, Kandybyno, Morocha, Oleksenky, Stepanivka.
  • in the city of Divination.
  • in the Krasnopil territorial community from the settlements of Novodmitrivka, Ryasne, Petrushivka, Turya, Maryine, Prokhody, Miropilske, Pokrovka, Stepok, Popivka, Hrabovske, Vysoke, Mezenivka, Maiske, Slavgorod, Porozok, Verkhnia Pozhnia, Novooleksandrivka, Lisne, Zemliane, Uhroids, Naumivka, Mykhaylivka, Mykhailivske.
  • in  Yunakivska territorial community from the settlements of Loknya, Basivka, Yunakivka, Sadky, Mohrytsia, Varachyne, Yablunivka, Korchakivka, Mala Korchakivka.
  • in the Myropilska territorial community from the settlements of Myropillya, Zapsil, Velyka Rybytsia, Hrunivka, Velykyi Prykil, Mala Rybytsia.
  • in the Khotyn territorial community from the settlements of Kindrativka, Kostiantynivka, Stepne, Pershche May, Oleksiivka, Volodymyrivka, Andriivka, Novomykolaivka, Bilovody, Vodolahy, Zhuravka, Veselivka, Khotyn, Pysarivka.
  • in the Mykolaivska rural territorial community from the settlements of Yastrubyne, Hrafske, Bondarivshyna, Dibrova.

The organization of the forced evacuation of children and their parents involves social services of local governments and state authorities, police, rescuers and the military. The Department of Civil Protection of the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Sumy District Military Administration will notify the population of the start of the evacuation

- the decision of the Sumy District Council reads. 

Recall

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, warned that the number of settlements in the region will be increased for forced evacuation .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

