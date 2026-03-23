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For digital elections, it is necessary to update and protect the voter register and create cybersecurity teams - State Special Communications Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

For electronic voting, it is necessary to update the voter register and create cyber teams at the Central Election Commission. Elections are possible only after the end of martial law.

For digital elections, it is necessary to update and protect the voter register and create cybersecurity teams - State Special Communications Service

To ensure digital elections in Ukraine, it is necessary to update the State Register of Voters and create teams to respond to cyber incidents. This was reported by the State Special Communications Service, writes UNN.

Details

Representatives of the State Special Communications Service took part in a scientific and expert round table organized by the V. M. Koretsky Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

The agenda included the concept of digital elections, cybersecurity of electoral infrastructure, and protection against hybrid threats. Participants reviewed the experience of Estonia, the USA, France, and other countries where electronic voting has already been introduced.

It is necessary to update and protect the State Register of Voters, and to create special cyber incident response teams at the Central Election Commission. Information intervention and cognitive influence are the tools most likely to be used by the enemy to destabilize the electoral process.

- emphasized the specialists of the Service.

Experts stressed that elections are possible only after the end of martial law and Ukraine's victory.

Consensus reached on the impossibility of elections during martial law - Kornienko23.03.26, 11:24 • 6284 views

Olga Rozgon

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