Foggy, cloudy, but not cold: meteorologist gives weekend forecast

The weekend in Ukraine is expected to be foggy, cloudy, but not cold. This was written by forecaster Natalia Didenko on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Didenko, on Saturday, rain is unlikely in most regions, while on Sunday, rain will cover a significant part of Ukraine, except for the eastern regions.

The air temperature will be +9 to +13 degrees during the day, and +10 to +15 degrees in the southern part.

On Sunday afternoon, the air will cool slightly in the west and north, to +7 to +11 degrees, so dress accordingly.

In addition, the forecaster warned that today there are strong magnetic storms! On Saturday, geomagnetic activity will persist, and on Sunday, it will weaken.

Add

In Kyiv, on November 8, there will be no precipitation, with +10 to +12 degrees during the day. On Sunday, November 9, it will get colder in the capital, down to +8 to +10 degrees, with light rain. Fogs are also possible.

On November 11-12, rain will increase and it will get colder in most regions of Ukraine, Didenko summarized.

Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather