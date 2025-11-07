Foggy, cloudy, but not cold: meteorologist gives weekend forecast

ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 25651 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 28444 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 28800 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32551 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM • 68702 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 58557 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 21869 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 21474 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 16722 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 12920 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 19320 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 41970 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
GTA VI release postponed again
Foggy, cloudy, but not cold: meteorologist gives weekend forecast

Cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Ukraine over the weekend, with temperatures ranging from +9 to +15 degrees. Rains will cover a significant part of the country on Sunday. In Kyiv, the temperature will be +8 to +12 degrees, with possible light rain and fog.

Foggy, cloudy, but not cold: meteorologist gives weekend forecast

The weekend in Ukraine is expected to be foggy, cloudy, but not cold. This was written by forecaster Natalia Didenko on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Didenko, on Saturday, rain is unlikely in most regions, while on Sunday, rain will cover a significant part of Ukraine, except for the eastern regions.

The air temperature will be +9 to +13 degrees during the day, and +10 to +15 degrees in the southern part.

On Sunday afternoon, the air will cool slightly in the west and north, to +7 to +11 degrees, so dress accordingly.

In addition, the forecaster warned that today there are strong magnetic storms! On Saturday, geomagnetic activity will persist, and on Sunday, it will weaken.

In Kyiv, on November 8, there will be no precipitation, with +10 to +12 degrees during the day. On Sunday, November 9, it will get colder in the capital, down to +8 to +10 degrees, with light rain. Fogs are also possible.

On November 11-12, rain will increase and it will get colder in most regions of Ukraine, Didenko summarized.

Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather06.11.25, 14:10 • 37869 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv