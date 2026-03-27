Flamingos have returned to the chalk lake in the Kyiv Zoo

KyivZoo is undergoing its spring relocation of residents. A flock of pink flamingos is already greeting spring on their chalk lake. This was reported by the Kyiv Zoo communal enterprise, writes UNN.

With cheerful honking, the birds filled the sandy shore and coastal waters, where they began their signature outdoor "workout." - the report says.

You can see these beautiful birds daily at the flamingo lake near the Central Entrance.

Recall

A humpback whale staged a "farewell show" for the participants of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition. During the encounter with the scientists, it made more than 50 jumps in a row.