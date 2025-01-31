First signs of cold weather in Ukraine: weather forecast for today

Today, January 31, rain is expected in some places in Ukraine. And the maximum temperature will rise to 10°, in the south - up to 15°. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on the last day of January, the weather in Ukraine will start to change slightly. The temperature will drop by a couple of degrees, but it will still be warm. It will also rain in some places in the west, north and central part of the country.

It will be cloudy in Kyiv today. Daytime temperature +6°, rain.

There will be partly cloudy weather in Lviv on Friday. During the day +10°, light rain.

In Lutsk, it will be partly cloudy, +8° during the day.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Rivne today, with a daytime temperature of +7°.

In Ternopil, it will be +7° in the afternoon on January 31, with partly cloudy skies.

In Khmelnytskyi, it will be partly cloudy throughout the day, +5° in the afternoon.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be partly cloudy, +11° during the day.

In Uzhhorod today, thermometers will show +9° in the afternoon, cloudy with clearing, rain.

In Chernivtsi on Friday, partly cloudy weather, +7° in the afternoon.

In Vinnytsia today it will be +5°...+7°, cloudy.

In Zhytomyr on Friday afternoon it will be +7°, partly cloudy, light rain.

In Chernihiv, thermometers will show +1°...+6°, it's cloudy.

In Cherkasy today it will be +6° in the afternoon, cloudy, light rain.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the daytime temperature will be +8°, cloudy, with light rain.

It's cloudy in Poltava, with an air temperature of +5°...+6°.

In Odesa on January 31, it will be cloudy with clearings, the daytime temperature will be +9°.

In Kherson on Friday afternoon it will be +10°, cloudy with clearing.

In Mykolaiv today it will be cloudy, +11° in the afternoon.

In Zaporizhzhia, the daytime temperature is +9°, and it's cloudy.

In Sumy today, the air temperature will be +6°, cloudy.

It is cloudy in Kharkiv, with a daytime temperature of +7°.

In Dnipro, the daytime temperature will be +8°, overcast.

In Simferopol on Friday it will be cloudy with clearings, +5°...+15°.

It will be cloudy in Kramatorsk today, with an afternoon temperature of +8°.

It is cloudy in Severodonetsk, with a daytime temperature of +7°.

