Fire broke out at Saki airfield in occupied Crimea: what is known

A fire broke out at the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea. According to Crimean Wind, there is a parking lot of military equipment near the fire center, UNN reports.

"There was a fire at the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka today... There is a military equipment parking lot and a radar site nearby. It should be noted that accidental fires usually occur in military units only in summer, when it is dry," the statement said.

In addition, Crimean Wind released images from a NASA satellite.

The yellow dot on the map shows the location of the hit at the command post on January 6.

Explosions occurred in two districts of the occupied Crimea